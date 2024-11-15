Earthquake of magnitude 6.1 jolts New Ireland region of Papa New Guinea

New Ireland [Papua New Guniea], November 15, : An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 on the Richter scale jolted New Ireland Region in Papua New Guinea on Friday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS said that the earthquake hit at 10:58 am (IST), at a depth of 81 kilometres. The epicentre of the earthquake was recorded at Latitude 4.73 S and Longitude 153.13 E.

"EQ of M: 6.4, On: 15/11/2024 10:58:33 IST, Lat: 4.73 S, Long: 153.13 E, Depth: 81 Km, Location: New Ireland Region PNG," the National Center for Seismology said on X.

Futher details are awaited.

On November 6, An earthquake of magnitude 6.1 on the Richter Scale jolted the New Ireland region of Papua New Guinea on Wednesday, the National Centre of Seismology (NCS) said.

The NCS stated that the earthquake hit at 8:06 PM (IST), at a depth of 10 km. The epicentre of the quake was recorded at Latitude 4.84 S and Longitude 153.21 E.

"EQ of M: 6.1, On: 06/11/2024 20:06:26 IST, Lat: 4.84 S, Long: 153.21 E, Depth: 10 Km, Location: New Ireland Region P.N.G," the National Centre for Seismology said on social media platform X.

