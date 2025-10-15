Ecuador: One Killed, Several Injured in Car Bomb Blast Near Mall del Sol in Guayaquil; Explosion Caught on Camera

By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: October 15, 2025 07:28 IST2025-10-15T07:28:07+5:302025-10-15T07:28:13+5:30

At least one was killed and several others were injured in a powerful blast that took place near a ...

Ecuador: One Killed, Several Injured in Car Bomb Blast Near Mall del Sol in Guayaquil; Explosion Caught on Camera

At least one was killed and several others were injured in a powerful blast that took place near a shopping mall, Mall Del Sol in Guayaquil, Ecuador on Tuesday night, October 14. The explosion caught on a mobile camera shows a strong blast on a busy lane, triggering panic among pedestrians to flee the area. 

The blast occurred when a pickup truck parked near the Mall Del Sol detonated along a busy intersection. After receiving the information, the rescue team, including the fire department, bomb squad, ambulance and emergency crew, reached the scene. The law enforcement confirmed one death and injuries, said the blast was caused by to car bomb.

Unofficial local media reports suggest at least three people died in the explosion, including a nearby taxi driver who was near the vehicle, though emergency crews have not released an exact number of casualties. 

Video of the scene, which has now gone viral, shows the vehicle engulfed in flames before a powerful explosion, scattering debris and damaging nearby cars. Parts of the mall complex also sustained damage, and windows were shattered in surrounding buildings.

The incident comes as several provinces in Ecuador remain under a state of emergency, declared by President Daniel Noboa in response to escalating gang violence nationwide. 

