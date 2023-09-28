ED files charge sheet in Chakra Infrastructure Ltd chit fund fraud against 9

New Delhi, Sep 28 The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has said that they have filed a prosecution complaint against Partha Chakraborti and eight others in connection with the chit fund case of Chakra Infrastructure Ltd before the Special CBI Court in Kolkata, an official said.

The ED made an appeal for conviction of the accused and confiscation of properties worth Rs 17.36 crore.

It said that the Special CBI Court has taken cognisance of the prosecution complaint.

The ED initiated a PMLA investigation based on an FIR registered by the CBI against Chakra Infrastructure Ltd, a chit fund company.

The ED investigation revealed that Partha Chakraborti, promoter of Chakra Group of Companies collected money to the tune of Rs 89 crore from the public promising high rates of return.

Chakraborti siphoned off the money/properties of Chakra Group of Companies in his name or in the name of his family members and defaulted on repayment of Rs 59 crore to the investors.

Earlier, the ED had attached assets worth Rs 11.05 crore with the provisional attachment order in March 2022 which was confirmed by the adjudicating authority.

In September, the ED attached immovable assets worth Rs 5,78,90,847, including one hotel namely God's County at Tarapith worth Rs 3,77,96,785 and movable properties worth Rs 52,50,797 making total value of attachment to Rs 6.31 crore.

