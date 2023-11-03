"Education opportunity in the universities will be provided", says Afghanistan as Pakistan expels Afghan migrants

Kabul [Afghanistan], November 3 : As Afghan refugees return to Afghanistan following Pakistan's forced expulsion, Afghanistan's Ministry of Higher Education said that they will provide education opportunities to the returnees in government and private universities, TOLO News reported.

The education ministry further stressed that they are ready to provide education for newly arrived students.

The Ministry of Higher Education shared a report stating that they will provide higher education opportunities to returnee students based on their educational background in governmental and private universities, reported TOLO News.

The ministry's spokesperson said that along with students, they will also provide work opportunities for teachers at universities.

Ziaullah Hashemi, the spokesman of the Ministry of Higher Education said, "All students who have not finished their studies, with an evaluation of their educational documents, the education opportunity in the universities will be provided for them, and for the teachers after their evaluation who have high talent and competence, opportunities will be provided for them."

Reacting to this, teachers emphasized that they consider specialized and experienced cadres in the country's educational institutions a positive step, according to TOLO News.

"These cadres that are out of the country, if they return back to the country and can provide services for the people of the community, I think it will play an important role in the development of the country," said Kahled Habibi, a university professor.

Moreover, the ministry also highlighted that they are all set to provide facilities in the educational sector to returnee students from Pakistan.

Mansour Ahmad Hamza, Director of Publications and Public Relations of the Education Ministry said, "To educate Afghan returnees' children and to ease their problems, the Ministry of Education has been set up for basic and secondary subjects, including the head of a five-member committee with the authority to provide care for returnees' children in different provinces and schools."

Meanwhile, the ministry's spokesman said that a committee has also been set up to better deal with the issue, reported TOLO News.

The decision came as Pakistan announced the deadline for foreign nationals residing illegally in their country.

Last month, the Pakistani government gave an ultimatum to all undocumented immigrants to leave Pakistan by October 31 or else risk imprisonment and deportation. It announced that action would be taken from November 1 against those illegal foreigners who had not left the country.

Additionally, per the statistics, over 4000 Afghan immigrants have been deported from Pakistan from November 1 until now, and are living in a distressing situation, reported TOLO News.

Moreover, the Interior Ministry said 140,322 people had already left voluntarily.

