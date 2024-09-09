El-Sisi emphasises utmost urgency to prioritise reaching agreement on ceasefire in Gaza, exchange of hostages

Cairo [ Egypt], September 9 (ANI/WAM): Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi received, separately, on Monday, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Denmark, Lars Lokke Rasmussen and High Representative of the European Union for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, Egypt's State Information Service reported.

The meeting was attended by the Egyptian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Emigration and Egyptian Expatriates, Badr Abdelatty.

During the meeting, President El-Sisi emphasised the utmost urgency to prioritise the path of de-escalation and reach an agreement on a ceasefire in Gaza and the exchange of hostages and detainees, to alleviate the dire and miserable living conditions endured by Gaza's residents.

President El-Sisi reiterated that this shall take place in tandem with a serious and decisive approach to enforce the two-state solution and the establishment of an independent Palestinian state, fulfilling the aspirations of the peoples in the region for justice, security, stability, and development. (ANI/WAM)

