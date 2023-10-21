Emily Blunt is 'appalled' by video showing her calling server 'enormous'

Los Angeles, Oct 21 Actress Emily Blunt has apologised in the wake of a resurfaced 2012 talk show appearance showing her using insensitive language.los

Fans of Blunt, 40, recently discovered a YouTube clip from the ‘Oppenheimer’ star’s appearance on the U.K.'s ‘Jonathan Ross Show’ in September 2012, in which she referred to a restaurant server as “enormous” while recalling her time making the film ‘Looper’ in the United States, reports People.

“I just need to address this head on as my jaw was on the floor watching this clip from 12-years ago,” Blunt said in a statement given to ‘People’. “I’m appalled that I would say something so insensitive, hurtful, and unrelated to whatever story I was trying to tell on a talk show.”

“I’ve always considered myself someone who wouldn’t dream of upsetting anyone so whatever possessed me to say anything like this in that moment is unrecognisable to me or anything I stand for,” she added. “And yet it happened, and I said it and I’m so sorry for any hurt caused. I was absolutely old enough to know better.”

As per People, in the video, Blunt recalls eating dinner at a local Chili’s restaurant during filming, to which talk show host Jonathan Ross says: “If you go to Chili’s you can see why so many of our American friends are enormous.”

“Well the girl who was serving me was enormous,” Blunt responds, before stating that the server in question recognized her during her visit to the restaurant.

Blunt co-starred with Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Bruce Willis and Paul Dano in Looper, which made for writer-director Rian Johnson's third feature-length film. The clip of Blunt's appearance also includes the actor describing how she learned to chop wood for the film and demonstrating her skills for Ross.

