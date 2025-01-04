Emirates first 'Airbus A350' enters commercial service

Dubai [UAE], January 4 (ANI/WAM): Emirates marked a significant milestone on Friday as its first Airbus A350 entered commercial service, operating its inaugural flight from Dubai to Edinburgh.

The aircraft, featuring Emirates' latest cabin products, is the first of 65 A350s joining the airline's fleet over the coming years.

Emirates has configured its A350 to provide three cabin classes, accommodating 312 passengers in 32 next-generation Business Class lie-flat seats, 21 Premium Economy seats, and 259 Economy Class seats.

In the coming months, Emirates will operate its Airbus A350 to eight more global destinations namely Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Kuwait, Bahrain, Colombo, Lyon, Muscat, and Bologna. (ANI/WAM)

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor