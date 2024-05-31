Envoys of seven nations present credentials to President Droupadi Murmu

New Delhi [India], May 31 : Envoys of seven nations presented credentials to President Droupadi Murmu at a ceremony held at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Friday.

Those who presented their credentials to President Murmu were Ecuador's Ambassador to India, Fernando Xavier Bucheli Vargas, the UK's High Commissioner to India, Lindy Elizabeth Cameron, Kuwait's Ambassador to India, Meshal Mustafa J Alshemali, New Zealand's High Commissioner to India, Patrick John Rata, Guinea's Ambassador to India, Alassane Conte, Fiji's High Commissioner to India, Jagnnath Sami, China's Ambassador to India, Xu Feihong, Rashtrapati Bhavan has announced.

In a post on X, Rashtrapati Bhavan stated, "President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Fernando Xavier Bucheli Vargas, Ambassador of the Republic of Ecuador; Mrs Lindy Elizabeth Cameron, High Commissioner of the United Kingdom; Mr Meshal Mustafa J Alshemali, Ambassador of the State of Kuwait; and Mr Patrick John Rata, High Commissioner of New Zealand at Rashtrapati Bhavan."

"President Droupadi Murmu received credentials from Mr Alassane Conte, Ambassador of the Republic of Guinea; Mr Jagnnath Sami, High Commissioner of the Republic of Fiji; and Mr Xu Feihong, Ambassador of the People's Republic of China at Rashtrapati Bhavan," it added.

Earlier in March, President Murmu accepted credentials from envoys of five nations, according to Rashtrapati Bhavan press release.

Those who presented their credentials were the Philippines Ambassador to India, Josel Francisco Ignacio, Uzbekistan Ambassador to India, Sardor Rustambaev, Belarus Ambassador to India, Mikhail Kasko, Kenya's High Commissioner to India, Peter Maina Munyiri and Georgia's Ambassador to India, Vakhtang Jaoshvili.

