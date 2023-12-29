ERC launches humanitarian initiative during Zayed Charity Marathon in Egypt

Cairo [Egypt], December 29 (ANI/WAM): The Emirates Red Crescent (ERC), in collaboration with Egypt's Misr El Kheir Foundation, launched a humanitarian initiative during the Zayed Charity Marathon in Egypt, distributing food parcels to 15,000 beneficiaries in Giza and Fayoum Governorates and Helwan in the Southern Area of Cairo.

The event, part of the eighth edition of the marathon in the new administrative capital, aimed to support the Misr El Kheir Foundation, Al Nas Hospital, and other government hospitals.

Obaid Al Balushi, Director of the Relief and Disaster Preparedness Department, expressed his happiness at the global humanitarian sporting event, which reflects the values advocated by the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan throughout his benevolent life.

The initiative highlights the UAE's role in providing humanitarian aid and alleviating the humanitarian burdens of crisis-affected groups, he added.

The ERC signed a cooperation agreement with the marathon's organising committee to support its goals, including supporting patients, funding scientific research, and providing assistance. (ANI/WAM)

