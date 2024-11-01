EU raises concern over Chinese aggression in Taiwan

Taipei [Taiwan], November 1 : The European Commission in a report raised concern over China's aggression against Taiwan and suggested that the EU step up exchanges with Taipei, Taipei Times reported on Friday.

The 'Safer Together: Strengthening Europe's Civilian and Military Preparedness and Readiness' report assessed the geopolitical challenges facing the EU and presented recommendations to decision-makers in the bloc's institutions and member states through 2029, Taipei Times reported.

Former Finnish President Sauli Niinisto, a special advisor to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and author of the report, said, "China's rise and the rapid increase in its comprehensive national power are profoundly altering the strategic balance in the Indo-Pacific" region, as per Taipei Times.

"Beyond its long-held ambitions to take over Taiwan, which it considers indispensable ... China's coercive foreign and security policies toward neighbours, including India, the Philippines and Vietnam, are undermining regional stability," creating "a risk of escalation" that could trigger local and global impacts, Niinisto said in the report, Taipei Times reported.

"The potential economic and security impact of Chinese aggression against Taiwan or in the South China Sea would be staggering for Europe and the world," the report said.

European and global supply chains could be severely disrupted if China attacks Taiwan or "escalates drawing on coercive measures, such as other forms of coercion, including the seizure of outlying islands, selective quarantines where China restricts traffic to and from Taiwan ... or even a full-blown blockade," it said, Taipei Times reported.

"Given our deep economic ties with China, including asymmetric dependencies in key sectors, as well as supply chains from Taiwan (in particular in advanced semiconductors), this would lead to a drastic shock causing ripple effects around the world," it said.

"The security and prosperity of the Euro-Atlantic region are closely interconnected with those of the Indo-Pacific" region, the report added.

Taiwan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs said it welcomed the EU's continued attention to peace and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the Indo-Pacific region, as well as the bloc's willingness to boost collaboration and exchanges with Taiwan.

