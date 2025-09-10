EU to launch "Eastern Flank Watch", build "drone wall" after Russian drones breach Polish airspace

Brussels [Belgium], September 10 : Top European leaders on Wednesday (local time) condemned Russia's drone swarm attack on Poland and pledged stronger border defences, announcing plans to launch an 'Eastern Flank Watch' and build a "drone wall" to protect EU airspace in coordination with NATO.

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen announced new plans to strengthen security. "We will launch an 'Eastern Flank Watch' programme to improve real-time surveillance of EU countries bordering Russia. We will build a drone wall," she said.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk praised the quick action of Polish and NATO forces in intercepting the drones. "My thanks and congratulations to the Polish Operational Command and our NATO pilots for shooting down Russian drones over Poland. Actions speak louder than words," he said.

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban expressed support for Poland but stressed the need for peace. "Hungary stands in full solidarity with Poland following the recent drone incident. The violation of Poland's territorial integrity is unacceptable. The incident proves that our policy of calling for peace in the Russia-Ukraine war is reasonable and rational. Living in the shadow of a war is fraught with risks and dangers. It's time to make it stop! To this end, we support the efforts of President @realDonaldTrump aimed at achieving peace," Orban said.

EU Commissioner for Economy and Productivity, and for Implementation and Simplification, Valdis Dombrovskis, supporting von der Leyen's remarks, underlined the EU's commitment to defending its territory. "The EU will defend every inch of its territory. The @EU_Commission will launch an Eastern Flank Watch programme to provide the EU with independent strategic capabilities, to improve real-time surveillance of our Eastern border, and will build a Wall of Drones," he said.

Earlier, Poland's military said that it shot down drones which breached its airspace during a Russian strike on Ukraine, CNN reported.

According to CNN, this is the first time Poland has taken such action, raising fears of a major provocation for Europe and NATO forces.

"This is an act of aggression that posed a real threat to the safety of our citizens," Poland's Operation Command said in a post on X.

Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk confirmed that the country's airspace had been violated by "a huge number of Russian drones" which were shot down by its military. Tusk was in close communication with Poland's allies and the Secretary General of NATO regarding the incident, according to CNN.

French President Emmanuel Macron, condemning the incursion of Russian drones into Polish airspace during attacks on Ukraine, called it "simply unacceptable" and a "reckless escalation."

Reacting to the breach of Polish airspace by Russian drones, NATO spokesperson Alison Hart said, "Numerous drones entered Polish airspace overnight and were met with Polish and NATO air defences. @SecGenNATO is in touch with Polish leadership and @NATO is consulting closely with Poland."

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy also warned Europe and NATO of an escalating threat from Russia after a massive barrage of missiles and drones struck Ukraine. Among them were Russian-Iranian "Shahed" drones, eight of which crossed into Polish airspace.

"The attacks targeted at least 15 regions, causing one death. Rescuers were working in Volochysk, Khmelnytskyi region, after a missile hit a sewing workshop. As of now, three people are reported injured. This is just one of the sites of today's massive Russian attack: about 415 drones of various types and more than 40 cruise and ballistic missiles. Fifteen of our regions were under attack. Sadly, one person was killed as a result of shelling in the Zhytomyr region. My condolences to the family and loved ones," Zelenskyy said.

Using the drones' breach of NATO airspace as an example of rising risks, Zelenskyy added, "Today there was another step of escalation - Russian-Iranian 'Shaheds' operated in the airspace of Poland, in NATO airspace. It was not just one 'shahed' that could be called an accident, but at least eight strike drones aimed toward Poland."

Calling the incident an "extremely dangerous precedent for Europe," he urged stronger measures.

"The Russians must feel the consequences. Russia must feel that the war cannot be expanded and will have to be ended. The pause in sanctions has gone on far too long. Delaying restrictions on Russia and its accomplices only means increasing the brutality of the strikes. Sufficient weapons are needed to deter Russia. A strong response is needed - and it can only be a joint response by all partners: Ukraine, Poland, all Europeans, and the United States. I thank everyone who is helping," Zelenskyy said.

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha also pressed Western partners to act faster against Moscow. "Russian drones flying into Poland during the massive attack on Ukraine show that Putin's sense of impunity keeps growing because he was not properly punished for his previous crimes. Putin just keeps escalating, expanding his war, and testing the West. The longer he faces no strength in response, the more aggressive he gets. A weak response now will provoke Russia even moreand then Russian missiles and drones will fly even further into Europe," he said.

Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda, voicing similar concerns, called the Russian drone incursion a sign of wider danger for Europe.

"Russia is deliberately expanding its aggression, posing an ever-growing threat to Europe. The drone swarm over Polish territory is yet another proof, as is its threatening rhetoric towards NATO's Eastern flank. The world must stop the aggressor break its war economy and its ability to destroy and kill," Nauseda said.

