"Even if Israel weakens Hamas, it cannot erase idea of resistance" says Iran Envoy to India

By Ashoke Raj

New Delhi [India], November 2 : As Israel continues to retaliate against the Hamas terror attack by attacking Gaza, the Iranian Ambassador to India, Iraj Elahi, on Thursday stressed that even if Israel successfully weakens Hamas, it cannot erase the idea of resistance against occupation and apartheid, rooted in the hearts of Palestinians.

Elahi in an exclusive interview with ANI, said that if this continues, even more Palestinians will join and raise weapons to defend their families.

He further said that Iran always, strongly condemn the acts of genocide and crimes against humanity perpetrated by the Israelis.

"Even if they were able to weaken Hamas, they cannot erase the idea of resistance against occupation and apartheid that is deeply ingrained in the hearts and minds of Palestinians. More and more Palestinians will turn to weapons to defend their families, land, and dignity," he said.

Alleging that the widespread atrocities committed by Israel have reached their peak in the past three weeks, Elahi said Israel has shown a lack of respect for international law and universal moral values.

"They have repeatedly disregarded resolutions ratified by international and global institutions. It is clear that they will not comply with the recent UNGA resolution and instead choose to continue their brutal actions in Gaza," he added.

When asked about whether Iran considers such attacks by Hamas on Israel justified or not, Elahi told ANI, that the Israeli regime has not only made life unbearable for Palestinians but has also desecrated Masjid-Al-Aqsa.

Furthermore, claiming that Hamas's attack is an act of resistance, Elahi said, "In such circumstances, defending oneself against aggression and oppression is not only morally permissible but necessary. In this regard What Hamas has done can be seen as an act of resistance and self-defence."

The Iranian envoy said that that Israel justifies its aggression by claiming that eradicating Hamas is one of its main goals.

"However, this allegation is absurd, as anyone with basic knowledge of Hamas' nature and tactics would understand that it is an impossible mission," he stated.

"Therefore, we must look elsewhere to uncover the true intentions of the Zionists," Elahi told ANI.

Elahi also stressed that it is important to note that an escalation of violence by the Israel will only "increase the likelihood of new conflicts emerging."

On asked about Iran's stand over the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, Elahi said, "Our primary objective is to employ every available means to establish a truce and put an end to this ongoing genocide. We firmly believe that unless the Palestinians' right to self-determination is recognized and their basic rights are respected, there can be no significant progress in resolving this conflict."

