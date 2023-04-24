Everest summiteer from Himachal sets sights on climbing atop Lhotse and Makalu, seeks govt support

Kathmandu [Nepal], April 24 : Amit Kumar Negi, the first civilian from India's Himachal Pradesh to successfully climb Mount Annapurna, is now aiming to climb Mount Lhotse (8501 metres) and Makalu (8481 metres) in the ongoing sprint advent.

Negi, who successfully summitted Mount Annapurna (8091 mt) earlier this month, is now looking for financial support to move ahead with his planned expedition.

"This year, the Himachal Pradesh government flagged off my exhibition, wishing me success. I had set sights on summiting four mountain peaks this year Mount Dhaulagiri, Annapurna, Lhotse and Makalu. While I have already scaled Annapurna, the chances of reaching atop Dhaulagiri appear slim. However, I have set sights on climbing atop two remaining peaks Lhotse and Makalu. I am waiting for the right day to embark on the expedition (from Kathmandu), realise the objective I have set to achieve and return to India safe and sound," Negi said in an interview with .

On March 13 this year, Negi's journey from Himachal was flagged off by Chief Minister Sukhwinder Sukhu.

The Everester and civilian mountaineer successfully summitted the world's deadliest mountain Annapurna becoming the first young civilian from Himachal Pradesh's Kinnaur district to do so.

The world's tenth-highest peak, the expedition to Annapurna is also considered the world's most dangerous because on an average, 30 of 100 mountainers who set out to summit the peak die, which is significantly more than the deaths recorded in attempts to scale the Everest, the world's highest peak.

Earlier, Amit Negi also hoisted the Tricolour atop The Everest summit (8848.86m) in 2021 and the Kanchenjunga (8,586m) in 2022.

Even as he bids to scale to more peaks this year, Negi told that he was counting on the Himachal government to extend necessary financial support. He said he would set off for the expedition in a few days.

"I am waiting for support from my government to arrive. The Himachal government has asked me to wait and not leave for the expedition till the promised support and assistance arrive. I will wait for a few more days though I am already well-acclimatised after scaling the Annapurna. Those attempting to scale peaks above 8000 metres need rotation, which I have already done. I need financial support so that I can expedite my plans to summit the peaks. The more time it takes me to make summit attempts, the more my body would lose its powers," Negi, the brand ambassador for Kahlur Adventures, which promotes Indian peaks across the globe, told .

Also a national-level volleyball player, Negi has requested the state and Union governments to extend financial support to help him achieve his aim.

Belonging to a tribal community from Batseri at Sangla in the Kinnaur district of Himachal Pradesh, Negi said, "My expedition will start within a week. I am hoping to win nomination for the Tenzing Norgay National Award (the highest award conferred in India for adventure). I want to request the central and state governments to extend financial support as it would help me realise my dream."

"I want to unfurl the national flag atop these mountains and want to make my own contribution to helping adventure tourism flourish in India. I hope (Union minister) Anurag Thakur, (CM) Sukhwinder Sukhu and the Sports minister of Himachal respond positively to my request," Negi, clad in the traditional Kinnauri cap, told .

Further, the aspiring mountaineer, who wants to be an inspiration for his fellow tribesmen, lost out on a chance to go on an Everest expedition with a select group of mountaineers from the Indian Army back in 2012. However, he didn't lose heart and reached the world's highest peak in 2021.

Negi, who also served in National Cadet Corp (NCC) earlier, also sent out a personal request for Union minister Anurag Thakur, asking him to ensure equal opportunities for aspiring mountaineers in his state, in much the same way as the neighbouring Haryana government did.

"Himachal (Pradesh) is home to some of the world's tallest peaks and I believe, our youth should get an equal chance to summit them. Those who summit peaks about 8,000 metres and earn global recognition should be considered for government jobs. Other states have formulated good policies to encourage aspiring mountaineers to pursue their dreams. I request Anurag Thakur-ji to formulate a similar policy for aspiring climbers from Himachal. He hails from Himachal and all our youth look up to him for support and inspiration," Negi said.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor