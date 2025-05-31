"Expanding our security partnerships with India": US Defence Secy Hegseth; bats for enhancing QUAD cooperation

Singapore, May 31 : The United States on Saturday announced the expansion of its security partnerships with India through robust military exercises while emphasising the amplification of its cooperation within the QUAD and other multilateral frameworks.

During his address at the Shangri-La Dialogue here, US Secretary of Defence Pete Hegseth underscored the US's commitment to strengthening ties with Indo-Pacific allies, addressing threats from China, and promoting a pragmatic foreign policy grounded in mutual self-interest amidst a shifting global security landscape.

"We are expanding our security partnerships with India through robust military exercises like Tiger Triumph and amplifying cooperation within the QUAD and other multilateral friendly groups," the US Secretary of Defence stated.

"Within the QUAD, we are also leading an initiative called the Indo-Pacific Logistic Network, which enables QUAD partners to leverage their logistics capabilities in the Indo-Pacific," he added, highlighting the QUAD's role in the region.

The QUAD is a diplomatic partnership among India, Australia, Japan, and the United States, committed to fostering an open, stable, and prosperous Indo-Pacific that is inclusive and resilient.

Hegseth emphasised a broader commitment to regional partnerships, noting the need to find new ways to work with not just treaty allies but also key defence partners in ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific.

"We will continue to wrap our arms around our friends and find new ways to work together, not only with our treaty allies here but also with our key defence partners in ASEAN and the Indo-Pacific," he stated.

He further pointed to the US-India defence relationship as a cornerstone, adding, "Look no further than our growing defence relationship with India, where we pass new milestones by the day. From the shared venture of our defence industries to the increased operational coordination and interoperability within our military."

The Defence Secretary also outlined the Trump administration's new foreign policy approach, which he says was grounded in "common sense" and "national interest."

"President Trump's approach is grounded in common sense and national interest, built on a willingness to work with others while respecting mutual self-interests... The United States is not interested in the moralistic, preachy approach of the foreign policy of the past. We are not here to pressure other countries to embrace or adopt policies or ideologies. We are not here to preach to you about climate change or cultural issues. We are not here to impose our will on you. We are all sovereign nations," the Defence Secretary stated.

Speaking on the China challenge, Hegseth asserted, "We do not seek conflict with communist China. We will not instigate, nor seek to subjugate, nor humiliate. President Trump and the American people have immense respect for the Chinese people and their civilisation. But we will not be pushed out of this critical region, and we will not let our allies and partners be subordinated and intimidated."

However, he issued a stark warning on Taiwan, stating that any attempt to conquer Taiwan by force would result in devastating consequences for the Indo-Pacific and the world, noting that the threat China poses was "real and could be imminent".

Widely recognised as Asia's premier defence summit, the IISS Shangri-La Dialogue is a meeting where ministers from different countries debate the region's most pressing security challenges, engage in important bilateral talks and come up with fresh approaches together.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor