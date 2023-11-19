Explosions rock US bases in Syria: Reports

Damascus, Nov 19 Explosions rocked the Koniko gas plant, which is used by US forces as a base, in Syria's eastern province of Deir al-Zour following a missile attack, a war monitor reported.

There were no reported human casualties or damages despite the blasts, marking the second such incident of the day, according to the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights on Saturday.

Earlier, an explosion resonated in the vicinity of the US base in the al-Tanf area in southeastern Syria, said the Britain-based watchdog group.

It added that the US forces intercepted drones, launched by a militant group named the "Islamic Resistance in Iraq," heading toward the al-Tanf base located near the Syrian-Iraqi-Jordanian border triangle. At least one drone was brought down nearly three km from the base.

Meanwhile, the pro-government Sham FM radio reported intense sounds of explosions coming from the Koniko gas field northeast of Deir al-Zour, Xinhua news agency reported.

It said the attacks, carried out by pro-Iran fighters in Iraq and Syria, are believed to be part of a series of retaliatory moves against the US forces amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict in the Gaza Strip.

