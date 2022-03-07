Female comedian missing for nearly a month in Kabul

Kabul, March 7 Nadima, an Afghan female comedian, have been reportedly missing from Kabul since 25 days ago, a relative said.

Nadima, also known as known as Patingara Kakai, is a famous comedian who is well-known by Afghans. She makes funny videos and posts them on TikTok, Facebook and Instagram.

The relative told TOLO News on Sunday that she went missing from her office and there has been no information about her since then.

The Taliban regime is yet to comment on the disappearance.

Meanwhile, a family member of Sayed Baqir Mohsini, an Afghan professor who went missing on Friday, told TOLO News that the latter was released on Sunday.

The disappearance of these two high-profile figures faced a widespread reaction by international organisations as well as Afghans on social media.

"The disappearances and detentions of Taliban critics, journalists & activists continue. Sayed Baqir Mohsini and Nadima are taken by the Taliban and there is no information about their whereabouts. This a group of dictators & repressors who must never be recognized and supported," Samira Hamidi, a member of Amnesty International, said in a tweet on Sunday.

"The detention of political, civil and media activists is against the law and a violation of basic rights. Any detention should take place based on the legal system," said Sayed Javad Sijadi, a political analyst.

