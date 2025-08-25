Fiji PM Sitiveni Rabuka pays floral tributes at Rajghat

New Delhi [India], August 25 : Prime Minister of Fiji, Sitiveni Ligamamada Rabuka who is on a official visit to India, on Monday paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat in the national capital.

The Fiji PM laid a wreath at Rajghat and offered flowers at the memorial.

He also signed the visitor's book during his visit to Rajghat.

Rabuka received books and a bust of Mahatma Gandhi.

Later in the day, the Fijian PM met PM Modi today for delegation-level talks.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson, Randhir Jaiswal said, "Welcoming an important Global South and FIPIC partner. PM @narendramodi received PM Sitiveni Rabuka @slrabuka of Fiji at Hyderabad House for delegation-level talks."

Welcoming an important Global South and FIPIC partner. PM @narendramodi received PM Sitiveni Rabuka @slrabuka of Fiji at Hyderabad House for delegation level talks. pic.twitter.com/JHlVPHS1YZ — Randhir Jaiswal (@MEAIndia) August 25, 2025

Rabuka commenced his three-day official visit to India on Sunday.

His visit is set to deepen the India-Fiji partnership across various sectors further.

Upon his arrival, Rabuka was received by the Union Minister of State for Education and Development of the Northeastern Region, Sukanta Majumdar, following his arrival in the National Capital. This is the first visit of Prime Minister Rabuka to India in his present capacity.

On Sunday, Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare JP Nadda met with the Fiji Prime Minister.

During the meeting, the Fijian PM was accompanied by the Minister of Health and Medical Services of Fiji, Ratu Atonio Lalabalavu, and other senior officials.

Union Minister Nadda held talks with PM Rabuka on enhancing cooperation in the healthcare sector.

Prime Minister Narenda Modi is set to host a lunch in honour of PM Rabuka. He is also scheduled to call on President Droupadi Murmu.

As per a statement by the MEA, Rabuka is also expected to deliver a talk on 'Ocean of Peace' at the Indian Council of World Affairs (ICWA) in the national capital.

