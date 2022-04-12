First-ever consultations between India, France on West Asia, North Africa held in virtual mode

First-ever consultations between India and France on West Asia and North African region were held on April 12 in a virtual mode where the two sides had wide-ranging discussions on respective priorities and areas of mutual interest.

"The two sides had wide-ranging discussions on respective priorities, areas of mutual interest and exchanged views on major issues including the political, security, economic, and trade dimensions of West Asia and North Africa region," the Ministry of External Affairs said in its statement.

The consultations were co-chaired by Ambassador Anne Gueguen, Director of the Middle East and North Africa Directorate in the Ministry for Europe and Foreign Affairs, France and Dr Pradeep Singh Rajpurohit, Joint Secretary (WANA), Ministry of External Affairs, Government of India.

Both sides agreed to further strengthen their cooperation in the region and to continue the discussions periodically.

