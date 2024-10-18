First Stockholm Forum on Himalaya calls for greater collaboration between India, EU and US

Stockholm [Sweden], October 18 : The inaugural Stockholm Forum on Himalaya, held on Thursday, urged stronger collaboration between India, the European Union (EU), Japan, and Nordic countries to address pressing environmental and geopolitical challenges in the region.

Organised by the Stockholm Centre for South Asian and Indo-Pacific Affairs (SCSA-IPA) at the Institute for Security and Development Policy (ISDP), the forum aimed to tackle the implications of China's expanding influence in the Himalayas.

Under the theme "Mapping China's Himalayan Hustle," the conference delved into China's role as a neo-revisionist power, examining how its infrastructure development, military strategies, and diplomatic initiatives are reshaping the geopolitical landscape of the Himalayas.

With growing tensions and strategic competition in Asia, the forum facilitated dialogue among scholars and experts from India, Europe, East Asia, and the US on the broader ramifications of China's ambitions.

Jagannath Panda, Head of the SCSA-IPA, welcomed participants at the historic Sjofartshuset venue on Skeppsbron 10. Niklas Swanstrom, Executive Director of ISDP, opened the event, emphasising the urgent need for strategic engagement in light of evolving global dynamics.

Three key sessions addressed various facets of China's regional strategy.

In a press statement issued by SCSA-IPA, a panel, moderated by Panda, focused on China's growing assertiveness and its effects on regional dynamics in the Indo-Pacific. Experts discussed China's ambitions to outcompete the US and limit India's influence, particularly through infrastructure development and geopolitical tensions in the Himalayas.

While some participants argued that internal and external pressures have caused China to adopt a more pragmatic approach, others maintained that it continues to seek to reshape global governance as a neo-revisionist power. Cooperation among India, Japan, and other regional actors was deemed essential to counter China's influence, with the Quad recognised as a crucial platform for security collaboration.

The second panel, moderated by Richard Ghiasy, a Senior Fellow at Leiden Asia Center, addressed Beijing's strategic infrastructure development and military presence in the Himalayas.

The panellists underscored the dual-use nature of China's projects, which serve both civilian and military purposes, highlighting concerns about China's control over critical water resources impacting neighbouring countries like India and Bangladesh.

They urged Western powers to provide viable alternatives to China's development model to mitigate its regional influence.

The final discussion, moderated by Eerishika Pankaj, Director of the Organisation for Research on China and Asia (India), emphasised a shared concern regarding China's increasing dominance through strategic hydropower developments and infrastructure projects in the Himalayas.

Participants widely agreed on the necessity for enhanced collaboration between India and the EU to counter China's influence, particularly through initiatives like the Global Gateway and satellite cooperation. Many advocated for strengthening diplomatic alliances with countries like Nepal, Bhutan, and Myanmar.

However, challenges such as India's inconsistent approach to regional alliances like the Quad and differing views on NATO's role in the region were acknowledged.

The forum concluded with a consensus on the urgency of addressing both environmental and geopolitical issues in the Himalayas. Participants recognized the need for deeper discussions regarding China's complex strategy in the region, which encompasses various sectors, interests, and activities. The gathering highlighted the interconnectedness of climate change, infrastructure development, and regional connectivity, stressing the importance of collaboration to tackle shared challenges.

In reflecting on the need to preserve the rules-based order, participants argued for a comprehensive approach that includes land-based issues and communities from different regions.

They noted that while discussions in the European Parliament have often centred around human rights, it is now imperative to raise awareness about water issues and ecological preservation in the Himalayan region, along with the rights of its diverse ethnic communities.

The first Stockholm Forum on Himalaya followed a series of webinars focusing on China's infrastructural planning, economic dominance, and attempts to alter the status quo in the Himalayan region.

These webinars brought together leading experts to spotlight China's strategies, characterised by both a "charm offensive" and coercive engagement, particularly towards smaller neighbouring countries like Bhutan and Nepal, and the ongoing military and psychological intimidation of India.

The forum marks a significant step towards fostering dialogue and collaboration among key global players to navigate the complexities of the Himalayan region in the face of China's expanding influence.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor