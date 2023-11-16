Five Israelis injured in terror shooting near Jerusalem

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 16 (ANI/TPS): Five Israelis were injured in a Palestinian shooting attack at a checkpoint south of Jerusalem.

Magen David Adom emergency medical personnel treated the victims at the scene, including one person in critical condition. The other four were described only as being conscious.

Authorities said the shooter was shot and "neutralized" without elaborating. Photos from the checkpoint showed the gunman with gunshot wounds lying lifeless.

Security forces have launched a manhunt for additional suspects.

Lital Scherzman, a paramedic in the Jerusalem region told the Tazpit Press Service she was in line at the checkpoint when the shooting began.

"I was right here at the checkpoint, the second vehicle. I saw two terrorists get out of a white vehicle in front. After they get out of the white vehicle, everyone started shooting at our soldiers."

After confirming with other officers that the area was secure, "I got out of the car and have equipment in the car. I started treating three or four wounded people at the same time. I stripped them to see that they are not bleeding, everything that can be done in trauma until the MADA paramedics arrive. After about ten minutes, they all started to arrive and we started treating them together, working together and heading to the hospitals."

Last week, an Israel-American Border Police officer was killed in a terror attack near Herod's Gate to Jerusalem's Old City. Another officer was moderately wounded in the attack.

The slain officer was named as Sgt. Elisheva Rose Ida Lubin, 20, from Kibbutz Sa'ad near the Gaza border.

Police said Lubin immigrated from Atlanta in the United States in August 2021 and was drafted into the police force in March of the following year.

The terrorist was killed. He was identified as a 16-year-old resident of the eastern Jerusalem neighborhood of Issawiya.

Late last month, an Israeli policeman was seriously wounded in a stabbing attack near the Shivtei Yisrael light rail stop in Jerusalem.

On Oct. 12, two police officers were injured in a terrorist shooting just outside Jerusalem's Old City.

The attacks come amid ongoing fighting sparked by Hamas's Oct. 7 terrorist invasion of the Jewish state that killed 1,200 people, wounded thousand more and resulted some 240 captives being taken back to the Gaza Strip. (ANI/TPS)

