Five rescued, one dead of dehydration after wandering into minefield

Jerusalem [Israel], August 27 (ANI/TPS): Israel forces on Sunday morning rescued five people near the Dead Sea whereas one individual was declared dead, according to police due to dehydration.

Police received a report in the early morning that a number of people had entered ​a closed and mined military area. Police and military rescue forces immediately launched a search, quickly locating and evacuating five individuals.

Two of the rescued individuals were Israeli citizens, while the remaining three were foreign nationals, according to police.

In a second sweep, a police rescue unit found a sixth individual, also a foreign national, who medics pronounced dead on the scene.

The foreign nationals’ identities have not been announced.

The incident reportedly took place in an area with several known smuggling routes from Jordan.

Police opened an investigation into the incident. (ANI/TPS)

