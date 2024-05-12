Flood-hit areas in Afghanistan "inaccessible by trucks", donkeys come to rescue

Kabul [Afghanistan], May 12 : After heavy floods hit several regions of Afghanistan, the World Food Programme on Sunday announced that most flood-affected areas are inaccessible by vehicles, including trucks, reported Khaama Press.

The organisation shared a picture showing aid workers, transferring emergency supplies to Baghlan using donkeys.

"Flood Update: Most of the affected areas in Baghlan, #Afghanistan is inaccessible by trucks. WFP had to resort to every alternative to get food to the survivors who lost everything," the UN WFP posted on X.

Earlier today, the WFP posted on X about the lack of easy access for flood victims in Baghlan, reported Khaama Press.

The death toll from flooding in Afghanistan crossed 300 on Sunday, according to the Word Food Programme.

Resulting in a massive humanitarian crisis, the floods have wreaked havoc in the Afghan provinces of Badakhshan, Ghor, Baghlan, and Herat. Due to flooding, nearly 2,000 homes have been damaged, and widespread destruction has taken place in the provinces.

The organisation stated, "The World Food Programme had to resort to any alternative to deliver food to survivors who have lost everything."

Earlier, the International Rescue Committee reported on the human and financial losses from the recent floods in Afghanistan and announced its readiness to increase emergency responses in the affected areas, Khaama Press reported.

Earlier on Saturday, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation called on the member countries and other nations worldwide to urgently assist the victims affected by Afghanistan floods.

According to the latest reports, the recent floods have resulted in 315 fatalities and 1,630 injuries in the villages of Sheikh Jalal, the Salh township of Central Baghlan district, and Sharshar of the Barkeh district.

According to the ministry's statement, 2,665 residential houses were partially or completely destroyed by the Afghanistan floods, Khaama Press reported.

