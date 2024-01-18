"Fond memories of working in US": Outgoing Indian envoy Taranjit Singh Sandhu

Washington, DC [US], January 18 : The outgoing Indian envoy, Taranjit Singh Sandhu, said on Thursday that he has "fond memories" of working with senior officials and supporters of the US-India partnership in advancing bilateral relations between the two countries.

He said this as the US India Business Council (USIBC) along with senior officials, bid a warm farewell to the outgoing Indian envoy on Thursday.

Taking to X, Sandhu said, "Thank you @USIBC for hosting a warm farewell, joined by industry leaders, senior officials, & supporters of the US-India partnership. Fond memories of working together with many of them in advancing the bilateral relationship, especially in trade, tech, and commerce. Appreciate the kind words from dear friends @WhiteHouse Kurt Campbell, @NishaBiswal & @USAmbKeshap."

US President Joe Biden's top national security aide, Kurt Campbell, voiced appreciation for the efforts and initiatives undertaken by Ambassador Sandhu during this tenure, particularly his contribution towards enhancing India-US relations.

"I just have a few comments I'd like to make if I could. Very rarely does an ambassador get to make such a mark on a bilateral relationship. And we've all had the benefit of working with the magic that is Ambassador Sandhu, and it's difficult to put your finger on all the things that make him so successful," Campbell said.

Separately, at the same event, American diplomat Atul Keshap of the USIBC called Sandhu a "star" and stated that he would be dearly missed.

"This is a very sweet occasion...I want to thank all, the US government, and the friends who are here today to bid a fun farewell to Ambassador Sandhu. We really want to ensure to send off Ambassador Sandhu in style and we want to celebrate in the grandest way possible," Keshap said.

Sandhu assumed charge as the Indian Ambassador to the United States in February 2020.

Sandhu's most immediate task after being appointed was then-President Donald Trump's India visit, followed by keeping up the momentum in bilateral ties.

Born on January 23, 1963, in a family of educationists, Sandhu studied at The Lawrence School, Sanawar and graduated with History Honors from St. Stephens' College, Delhi. He pursued a Master's Degree in International Relations at the Jawaharlal Nehru University, New Delhi.

He is one of the most experienced Indian diplomats on US affairs, having served in the Indian Mission in Washington DC twice earlier. He was Deputy Chief of Mission at the Embassy of India in Washington DC from July 2013 to January 2017.

Earlier, he was the First Secretary (Political) at the Embassy of India, Washington DC, responsible for liaison with the United States Congress from 1997 to 2000. He has also been at the Permanent Mission of India to the United Nations, New York, from July 2005 to February 2009.

He came to Washington from Sri Lanka where he had a remarkably successful tenure as the High Commissioner from January 2017 to January 2020. Sandhu was the Consul General of India in Frankfurt from September 2011 to July 2013.

Besides this, he has worked in the Ministry of External Affairs in various capacities - as Joint Secretary (United Nations) from March 2009 to August 2011; and later as Joint Secretary (Administration) heading the Human Resource Division.

He was an Officer on Special Duty (Press Relations) at the Ministry of External Affairs from December 1995 to March 1997 and was responsible for liaison with foreign media in India.

In a distinguished career spanning over 30 years in the Indian Foreign Service since 1988, Ambassador Sandhu started his diplomatic career in the former Soviet Union (Russia) where he worked as Third Secretary (Political)/Second Secretary (Commercial) in the Indian Mission from 1990 to 1992.

Following the breakup of the Soviet Union, he was sent to open a new Embassy in Ukraine. He served as Head of Political and Administration Wings in the Indian Embassy in Kyiv from 1992 to 1994.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor