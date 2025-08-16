Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri to visit Nepal on August 17, to advance India-Nepal bilateral ties

New Delhi [India], August 16 : Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri will visit Nepal on August 17 for a two-day official trip at the invitation of his Nepali counterpart Amrit Bahadur Rai, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.

The MEA described the visit as part of the "tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries."

India and Nepal, according to MEA, share strong and friendly ties that have seen steady progress in recent years across different areas of cooperation.

"India attaches high priority to its relations with Nepal under its Neighborhood First policy. The Foreign Secretary's upcoming visit continues the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and will be an opportunity to further advance our bilateral ties," the MEA said in a statement.

Nepal's Foreign Ministry confirmed that Misri and Rai will hold talks on strengthening the Nepal-India partnership, focusing on connectivity, development cooperation, and other issues of mutual interest.

Apart from the talks with his counterpart, the Indian Foreign Secretary will also call on senior political leaders and dignitaries of Nepal during his stay. These meetings are likely to provide an opportunity for both sides to review recent developments in bilateral ties and chart the way forward.

Misri is scheduled to leave Kathmandu on August 18 after completing his two-day programme. His visit comes at a time when both countries are working to strengthen their long-standing ties further and deepen cooperation in key areas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor