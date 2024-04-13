Foreign Secy Vinay Kwatra bolsters India-US relations on Washington visit

Washington, DC [US], April 13 : Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra, who embarked on a pivotal visit to the US from April 10 to 12, held multiple meetings with senior American officials and undertook a detailed review of the progress made towards further consolidating the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership, the Indian Embassy in Washington said in an official press release.

During his visit to Washington, DC, the Foreign Secretary held discussions with his counterparts at the State Department, Deputy Secretary Richard Verma and Deputy Secretary Kurt Campbell, as well as other senior officials.

He also held discussions with key counterpart officials at the National Security Council, Department of Defence, Department of Commerce and Department of Energy.

These discussions spanned the entire gamut of India-US ties, growing defence and commercial ties, supply chain resilience and contemporary regional developments, the release said.

The Foreign Secretary also had meetings with representatives of leading think tanks and chambers of commerce.

"The visit is in keeping with the tradition of regular high-level exchanges between the two countries and provided an opportunity to further advance our growing and future-oriented partnership," the release added.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor