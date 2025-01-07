Former Indian envoy Veena Sikri questions credibility of second arrest warrant against Sheikh Hasina

New Delhi [India], January 7 : Following a second arrest warrant against former Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina by International Crimes Tribunal (ICT), over allegations of enforced disappearances, former Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Veena Sikri, questioned the credibility and evidence behind these charges, emphasising the lack of facts and figures.

Sikri further highlighted that international body UN Human Rights Commission have found no substantial evidence

While speaking with ANI, Sikri said, "This is the second arrest warrant issued against Sheikh Hasina. This is on enforced disappearances... If you talk about the first arrest warrant, it was on the so-called genocide. But no facts and figures were presented. When the UN Human Rights Commission was asked to give a report on the people who lost their lives in July, August, they say we have not been given any evidence... Is there an FIR? What is written in the FIR? What is the evidence? There is nothing like that..."

She added, "When you make an extradition request, it is a long legal case. You have to give the evidence that has been presented... None of this has been done. Now the question of enforced disappearances, you just name it like that. The Rapid Action Battalion is responsible and is accused of these enforced disappearances. This was set up during Begum Khaleda Zia's time, the Rapid Action Battalion. And since then there have been all these allegations against them that they take people, enforced disappearances. Since then it has become a political issue. But now suddenly making a case out of it and then accusing 12 people. I don't think these cases carry any seriousness."

Notably, the ICT on Monday issued an arrest warrant against Hasina and 10 others, including her former Defence Adviser Major General (retired) Tarique Ahmed Siddique and former Inspector General of Police (IGP) Benazir Ahmed, according to a report by Daily Star.

The warrants relate to two cases involving allegations of extrajudicial killings and enforced disappearances.

The orders were issued by the tribunal, led by Justice Md Golam Mortuza Majumdar, following two petitions filed by the prosecution seeking the arrest of the 11 individuals.

In its directive, the tribunal has ordered the authorities to arrest and produce Sheikh Hasina and the others before it by February 12, The Daily Star reported.

Sheikh Hasina, 77, has been living in India since August 5, after fleeing Bangladesh following a massive student-led protest that toppled her 16-year regime. Hasina is currently facing multiple court cases related to fatalities during her rule, including accusations of crimes against humanity.

India's decision on the extradition request will depend on various factors, including legal obligations, diplomatic relations, and humanitarian concerns. The country has extradition treaties with several nations, including Bangladesh, which was signed in 2013 and amended in 2016.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor