Former Pope Benedict XVI dies at 95

Former Pope Benedict XVI died on Saturday at the age of 95, the Vatican announced, nearly a decade after becoming the first pope in six centuries to resign. "With sorrow, I inform you that Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI passed away today at 9:34 in the Mater Ecclesiae Monastery in the Vatican," said Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni in a statement.

The German Pope Emeritus, whose birth name was Joseph Ratzinger, had been living a peaceful life in a disused convent on the grounds of the Vatica since his shock decision to step down in February 2013. The Vatican said on Wednesday that his health had gotten worse, and his successor, Pope Francis, urged Catholics all around the world to pray for him. His condition has been deteriorating for a while.