Former Presidential nominee Hillary Clinton to recieve US highest civilian award

Washington DC [US], January 5 : US President Joe Biden named nineteen recipients of the Presidential Medal of Freedom, a statement by the White House said.

The Presidential Medal of Freedom is the highest civilian honour in the US, presented to individuals who have made exemplary contributions to the prosperity, values, or security of the United States, world peace, or other significant societal, public or private endeavours.

"Biden believes great leaders keep the faith, give everyone a fair shot, and put decency above all else. These nineteen individuals are great leaders who have made America and the world a better place. They are great leaders because they are good people who have made extraordinary contributions to their country and the world," the statement read.

The awards will be presented at the White House on Saturday (local time).

Hillary Rodham Clinton is set to receive the highest honour. Clinton made history many times over decades in public service, including as the first First Lady elected to the United States Senate. After serving as Secretary of State, she became the first woman nominated for president by a major United States political party.

Jose Andres will be a recipient of the award. Andres is a renowned Spanish-American culinary innovator who popularized tapas in the US. His World Central Kitchen provides large-scale relief to communities affected by natural disasters and conflict around the world.

Ashton Baldwin Carter will be presented with the award posthumously. Carter served as the 25th Secretary of Defense and devoted his career to making the nation safer for all. Throughout his career, he served under 11 Secretaries of Defense in both Democratic and Republican administrations.

Tim Gill will also be presented with the US highest civilian award. Tim Gill is an entrepreneur whose work has advanced LGBTQI rights and equality. After transforming the publishing industry through groundbreaking software, he leveraged his success to secure key victories in the fight for marriage equality and anti-discrimination protections, the statement said.

Jane Goodall will also receive the award. Goodall is a world-renowned ethologist and conservationist whose research transformed our understanding of primates and human evolution. She is a passionate advocate for empowering individuals and communities to protect and preserve the natural world.

Fannie Lou Hamer will also receive the award posthumously, as per the statement. Hamer transformed the struggle for racial justice in America. As a founder of the Mississippi Freedom Democratic Party, she challenged the exclusion of Black voices in the political system and laid the groundwork for the 1965 Voting Rights Act.

Robert Francis Kennedy will also be receiving the award posthumously. Kennedy is remembered as an Attorney General who fiercely combatted racial segregation, and as a United States Senator who sought to address poverty and inequality in the country. His legacy continues to inspire those committed to justice, equality, and public service, the statement read.

