Four reported wounded in terrorist shooting near Jerusalem

Tel Aviv [Israel], November 16 (ANI/TPS): Thursday morning there was a shooting attack by terrorists at the "Tunnels Barrier" south of Jerusalem. As of now, four civilians and one soldier were reported wounded. One terrorist was killed and searches are underway for another.

The location is a security checkpoint on the road that links Jerusalem to the Gush Etzyon bloc of towns. It is a bypass road that was built in accordance with the Oslo Accords 30 years ago so that Israeli traffic would not need to go through Bethlehem after the establishment of the Palestinian Authority.

It derives its name from the bypass tunnels that were built on the southern end of Jerusalem that connect the city to the road. (ANI/TPS)

