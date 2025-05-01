France, Spain agree to send Israel firefighting planes

Tel Aviv [Israel], May 1 (ANI/TPS): After Israel's Foreign Minister Sa'ar made a series of calls with counterparts around the world, more countries announced that they are sending planes to assist with extinguishing the wildfires in Israel.

Spain's Foreign Minister updated Minister Sa'ar a short while ago that his country will send two planes to help put out the fires.

After Minister Sa'ar spoke to his French counterpart, France also announced that it will send a plane.

The first countries that will send firefighting planes to Israel are France, Romania, Croatia, Italy and Spain.

Other countries will send helicopters and other assistance. (ANI/TPS)

