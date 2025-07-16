From Madrid to Madhya Pradesh: Investments open up in sports sector after CM Yadav's visit to LaLiga HQs

Madrid [Spain], July 16 : Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Dr Mohan Yadav began the first day of his Spain visit by touring the world-renowned headquarters of LaLiga in Madrid. He held discussions with senior officials focusing on sports, youth empowerment, and investment collaboration. CM Yadav emphasised that the expertise and global reach of LaLiga should directly benefit the youth of Madhya Pradesh. He said, this visit is not merely ceremonial, but a symbol of the state's strong commitment to innovation in sports, social inclusion, and international partnerships, as noted by the official statement from the Chief Minister's Office.

As per the official statement, "CM Dr. Yadav proposed to LaLiga's President and technical directors the establishment of Football Excellence Centres, sports infrastructure upgrades, and Spanish coaching-based youth training programs in Madhya Pradesh under the Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model. He added that the collaboration with LaLiga should not be limited to sports alone but can also become a gateway to employment generation, community participation, global branding, and cultural tourism in the state."

The Chief Minister suggested that Madhya Pradesh's rich cultural diversity, wildlife, heritage sites, and tourism opportunities should be effectively promoted to European audiences through digital and ground co-branding during LaLiga matches. This initiative, he said, could significantly attract foreign investment in sectors such as sports tourism, fitness, media broadcasting, and sports tech.

The statement observed that CM Yadav highlighted Madhya Pradesh's 18 sector-specific industrial policies and visionary initiatives like 'Start Your Business in 30 Days', invited LaLiga-associated global investors to explore business opportunities in the state. He stated that Madhya Pradesh is emerging as a trusted and favourable destination not only in India but also for global partnerships.

He praised LaLiga's long-term experience in youth skill development, talent scouting through football academies, and community involvement and said that Madhya Pradesh aims to leverage this collaboration to make sports a powerful vehicle for social development.

"Spain's premier professional football league, LaLiga, is not just a symbol of sporting excellence but also a significant global platform for youth training, technical collaboration and brand expansion. Its initiatives, like LaLiga Football Schools in India, indicate a growing connection between Spanish football and Indian youth. Now, this relationship can open new doors for a promising state like Madhya Pradesh", the statement observed.

The official statement highlighted that CM Yadav's visit is being seen as a visionary move to strengthen investment, youth skill development, and cultural identity in the state by engaging with global sports networks. The visit has received enthusiastic responses from Spain's political, business, and sporting circles and is considered a major step in elevating India's sports diplomacy.

Addressing the media after his discussion at LaLiga headquarters in Madrid, said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the country has fostered an environment where young talent is reaching international platforms. He said that sports are no longer just a competition, but are now deeply connected to the personality, career and global identity of Indian youth. He added that with the support of the Government of India and the Ministry of Sports, Madhya Pradesh is moving forward at all levels to promote sports. Recalling Prime Minister Modi's remark describing a small village in Shahdol as the "football capital of India", CM Dr. Yadav said this was not mere praise but recognition of the hidden potential in rural India.

The statement highlighted that Madhya Pradesh is strengthening infrastructure for football and all other sports from Shahdol to Bhopal. The state government is committed to providing athletes with modern facilities, world-class training and opportunities for participation in international competitions. Learning from countries like Spain, Madhya Pradesh is working on technical collaborations, training centers, and international tournaments to shape and nurture sporting talent.

It further observed that CM Yadav stated in his media address that, alongside industrial investment programs during his visit to Spain, he also held high-level meetings focused on the sports sector. The government's vision is for Madhya Pradesh to lead not only in industry, tourism and education but also in sports development. He said that the government is consistently working to provide world-class opportunities to the youth. It is possible to shape not just the body, but also the future, through sports like football.

