G7 Summit: Zelenskyy meets with world leaders in session devoted to "situation in Ukraine"

Apulia [Italy], June 13 : Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy met with the world leaders at the 50th Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in a session devoted to the situation in Ukraine.

The Ukrainian President met with the Italian PM Giorgia Meloni at Borgo Egnazia in Italy.

"During the #G7 Summit in Borgo Egnazia, the Leaders met with President Volodymyr Zelensky in a session devoted to the situation in Ukraine," the G7 said in a post on X.

Earlier in the day, the 50th Summit of the Group of Seven (G7) kicked off in Apulia, Italy.

Zelenskyy on Thursday emphasised that the G7 Summit which began today, will be dedicated to Ukraine, their defence, and economic resilience, stressing that Ukraine is looking forward to important decisions.

"Today is the G7 Summit in Italy, a meeting of our closest partners. Much of it will be dedicated to Ukraine, our defence, and economic resilience. And we look forward to important decisions today," President Zelenksyy said in a post on X.

The Ukrainian President said that he will also hold meetings with other world leaders and the IMF Managing Director.

Moreover, he stressed that the bilateral security agreements will also be signed during meetings with US President Joe Biden and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida.

"The document with the United States will be unprecedented, as it should be for leaders who support Ukraine," the Ukrainian President added.

Zelenskyy further noted that a year ago, the G7 adopted a Declaration of support for Ukraine at the NATO Summit in Vilnius.

The Ukrainian president said that today, they will be signing the final two security agreements with G7 members.

Earlier today, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni received global leaders including UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak, US President Joe Biden, French President Emmanuel Macron and Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau among others, for the 50th Summit of the Group of Seven (G7), scheduled for June 13 and 14.

Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, during the opening session, said that the country decided to host the summit in Apulia because it is a region of southern Italy and through the summit, Italy wishes to strengthen its dialogue with the nations of the Global South.

Noting that this forum will celebrate 50 years, the Italian Prime Minister said that over these decades, it has become irreplaceable in managing global crises, particularly those that threaten our freedom and our democracies.

