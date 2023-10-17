Gas Safety Committee in Abu Dhabi announces preliminary inspection results

Dubai [UAE], October 17 (ANI/WAM): The Gas Safety Committee in Abu Dhabi has announced the preliminary results of the inspection campaigns that were initiated last July. This is part of an initiative to conduct a comprehensive examination of liquefied petroleum gas filling pipelines, safety equipment, and gas systems in buildings, as well as their affiliated residential units.

In this context, the committee emphasizes its ongoing commitment to its inspection and awareness campaigns, conducted in line with its established plans. These campaigns aim to ensure community safety and prevent potential gas-related incidents that might arise from improper practices.

In collaboration with relevant authorities in the Emirate, the committee organised 11 specialised workshops that involved building owners, inspectors, gas system maintenance and operation companies, and accredited contractors. The aim was to further develop regulatory frameworks for the trading and usage of liquefied petroleum gas. Consequently, 69 recommendations were submitted as corrective measures to the appropriate entities.

Moreover, the committee issued 9 circulars aimed at various entities with the objective of curbing improper practices and potential risks. These circulars addressed issues such as maintenance contracts for central gas systems, the prohibition of selling gas cylinders in retail outlets, restrictions on the bulk supply or sale of liquefied petroleum gas from non-national petroleum companies, and constraints on using gas cylinders in buildings with central gas systems. Additionally, the circulars provided guidelines on trading liquefied petroleum gas cylinders in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, obtaining certificates that confirm compliance with preventive safety requirements, conditions for using gas cylinders in business establishments, and specific advice for building owners on the maintenance of central gas and fire systems. They also touched upon the safe handling of gas cylinders at construction sites.

The committee has also reviewed more than 30 documents, including guidance manuals pertaining to gas systems, previous gas circulars, and a variety of proposed solutions submitted by gas companies. This also encompasses cooperation agreements between entities regarding gas systems and contracts that govern the operations of gas companies from various relevant entities.

Concurrent with the inspection campaigns, the committee initiated an intensive awareness drive across various media outlets and social media platforms. The aim is to heighten awareness about the significance of properly installing centralized liquefied petroleum gas systems, foster responsible behaviour, and advocate for the reporting of any safety concerns. Further details about this campaign can be accessed on the DoE's website.

DoE has formed a committee consisting of 12 entities in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi. Together, they oversee the Liquefied Petroleum Gas Systems Safety Initiative for the Emirate's buildings. (ANI/WAM)

