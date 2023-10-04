Gaurav Pandey on 'Tumse Na Ho Payega': 'I've learned a lot from my character'

Mumbai, Oct 4 Actor Gaurav Pandey, who stars in the slice of life story 'Tumse Na Ho Payega' shared that there are many characteristics of his role that he wants to retain in real life.

The film is set against the backdrop of two best friends who want to define their own success as they deal with what every aunty in their society is talking about.

‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’ is a fun light-hearted take on the modern-day challenges faced by today’s youth, and their dilemma in standing up to these ‘rules’ laid by the society we live in, to instead follow their own path and dreams.

Standing up to society’s "log kya kahenge" attitude are a group of young friends in the movie led by Ishwak Singh and Gaurav Pandey. It seamlessly weaves humour into various facets of life, from corporate satire to situational comedy, making it universally relatable.

Gaurav didn't just act, but he lived the lessons of his character.

Elaborating on the same, Gaurav shared: "If I had to retain one characteristic of my character in my real life, I would say not just one, but many. It begins with faith and trust in people and in yourself, it's about dreaming bigger, because we often feel like we're not good enough or qualified enough in our own heads to take this step."

The actor said: "But hey, everyone experiences those doubts. It's also about the willingness to do things, regardless of how bogged down you may feel. You must get up and return to what we call life, whether it's related to your career, your relationships, your family, or your health."

Gaurav added: "You always have to bounce back to live and lead a quality life. I've learned a lot from my character in this particular aspect, and I believe it will also help many other people when they see the film."

It is a fresh and satirical approach to convey to the youth of India: 'Find the courage to follow your heart and define your own success', and bringing this story to life is the ensemble cast of Mahima Makwana, Amala Akkineni, Gurpreet Saini, Parmeet Sethi and Meghna Malik.

Produced by Roy Kapur Films, RSVP, Star Studios, Ashwiny Iyer Tiwari, Nitesh Tiwari and directed by Abhishek Sinha, ‘Tum Se Na Ho Payega’ is streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

