Gaza conflict, developments in Red Sea discussed during PM Modi, French President Macron meet: FS Kwatra

New Delhi [India], January 26 : Concerned over the developments on the Red Sea, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron discussed the ongoing conflict in Gaza and the disruptions caused to commercial shipping due to ongoing developments in the maritime domain.

Addressing a special briefing on French President Macron's visit to France, Foreign Secretary Vinay Mohan Kwatra stated PM Modi and the French President held discussions on bilateral ties including the adoption of defence production roadmap.

Speaking about the meeting between PM Modi and French President Macron, he said, "As I mentioned to you in my opening remarks that the two leaders when they met, they discussed not just areas of priority and focus in our bilateral partnership, but also focused quite a lot on what's happening in different parts of the world. Naturally, the ongoing conflict in Gaza and its various dimensions, terror dimension, the humanitarian dimension, the civil disruption dimension. All those things came up for discussion and both leaders shared their perspective."

Vinay Kwatra stressed that disruptions caused to commercial shipping due to ongoing developments in the Red Sea are a matter of concern and both leaders discussed in detail. He said India has always been in strong partnerships with different stakeholders in the maritime domain.

He said, "With regard to developments in the Red Sea, naturally the disruptions, the potential disruption and the actual things happening in the maritime domain there which is causing disruption to the commercial shipping indeed is a matter of serious concern and both leaders focused on it."

"With regard to a related point which was raised as to whether they agreed to work together on these points, I think we have always been, India has always been in very strong partnerships with different stakeholders in this maritime space, on a range of areas which are there - commercial shipping, right from the days of piracy and even going before that, before 2008, we've always had very strong partnerships with different players. It is important because those partnerships help you build an information matrix in which you can then respond to protect your commercial shipping interest and also other maritime security interests. So, yes, we have been, you know, working with other partners, coordinating with them in terms of information, etc, in terms of the maritime security in particular," he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and French President Emmanuel Macron on Thursday held a meeting in Jaipur. The two leaders held discussions on bilateral ties and exchanged perspectives on a wide-range of bilateral and global issues in Jaipur.

"Taking India-France Strategic Partnership to greater heights! Productive discussions held between PM @narendramodi and President @EmmanuelMacron of France in Jaipur. The two leaders took stock of bilateral ties & exchanged perspectives on a wide-range of bilateral and global issues," Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal wrote on X.

The French leader is in India on a two-day state visit at the invitation of PM Modi. He was the chief guest at India's 75th Republic Day. He arrived in Jaipur on Thursday, where he was welcomed by Rajasthan Chief Minister Bhajan Lal Sharma and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.

During his visit, he visited Amber Fort and Jantar Mantar. Prime Minister Narendra Modi was pictured extending him a warm welcome at Jantar Mantar. The two leaders held a mega roadshow in Jaipur. Macron waved at the people who gathered there, acknowledging the warm welcome.

PM Modi explained the Unified Payments Interface (UPI) digital payments system to French President Emmanuel Macron as the two leaders visited a local shop during their visit to Hawa Mahal in Jaipur.

The two leaders also connected over a cup of tea, where the French President made the payment through UPI. He gifted a replica of the Ram Mandir to French President Macron.

"Connecting over tea & UPI! PM @narendramodidemonstrated simplicity & swiftness of 's UPI payment system to President @EmmanuelMacron by purchasing cups of tea and an Indian handicraft using UPI. Digital cooperation is an important pillar of - partnership," the MEA official spokesperson said.

