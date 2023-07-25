'Gen V' will see superheroes being befuddled about boundaries of right and wrong

Mumbai, July 25 ‘Gen V’, the spin-off of the hit streaming series ‘The Boys’, recently released its teaser trailer and by the looks of it, the series looks to repeat the magic of its predecessor which enjoys a strong following.

The teaser trailer, which is over 2 minutes in length, begins with the display of insurmountable strength of the superheroes as they’re told that being a hero is not about glory but, it’s all about sacrifice.

The fan-favourite Homelander also makes an appearance during the initial part of the video asset which soon talks about the origins of the superheroes and the Godolkin University.

Godolkin University is America’s only college for young-adult superheroes (run by Vought International). ‘Gen V’ explores the training of the first generation of superheroes to know about Compound V, and that their powers were injected into them, rather than God-given. The young, competitive heroes put their physical and moral boundaries to the test, as they fight it out to clinch the institute’s top ranking.

The series cast includes Jaz Sinclair, Chance Perdomo, Lizze Broadway, Shelley Conn, Maddie Phillips, London Thor, Derek Luh, Asa Germann, Patrick Schwarzenegger, Sean Patrick Thomas, and Marco Pigossi.

It also features guest stars Clancy Brown and Jason Ritter, as well as appearances from Jessie T. Usher, Claudia Doumit, Colby Minifie, and P.J.

They soon learn that ambition comes with sacrifice, and the difference between right and wrong is not as clear as they once believed. When the university’s dark secrets are revealed, the students must come to grips with what type of heroes they are going to become.

Michele Fazekas and Tara Butters serve as showrunners and executive producers. The series will debut on Prime Video with three episodes on Friday, September 29, followed by weekly episodes, leading up to the epic season finale on Friday, November 3.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor