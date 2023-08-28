General Pension and Social Security Authority launches campaign to update employers' data

Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 28 (ANI/WAM): The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) has launched a campaign to encourage employers in the government and private sectors to update insured persons' data.

The campaign is part of GPSSA's vision to become an innovative pension system that provides its clients with the best services.

The campaign's objective is to protect the rights of all insured persons registered under the GPSSA and that the transactions of employers and insured persons are duly completed without delay while maintaining the validity of beneficiary groups.

GPSSA has set a series of important procedures for employers to continue their operations smoothly. The first step includes requesting employers to contact their representatives who are responsible for managing the employers' files at the GPSSA to review their profile on the current platform and ensure the information is correct, and to determine whether they should be considered "Super Admin" or "Service Administrator".

The second step is to complete all outstanding transactions on the current platform of GPSSA, which may include registration of the insured person, transfer of the insured person, or processing of the insured person's end-of-service file. This step is followed by reviewing and updating all data in the current portal of GPSSA and, finally, providing accurate details of the salary of the account holder, the monthly contributions, and the times specified for payment.

The Authority expressed its readiness to provide necessary support to employers' representatives and admins to ensure the proper update and accuracy of data. (ANI/WAM)

