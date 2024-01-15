Gippy Grewal set to come up with third installment of ‘Ardaas’ franchise

Mumbai, Jan 15 Punjabi superstar Gippy Grewal is set to take the ‘Ardaas’ franchise forward with its third installment.

The film, titled ‘Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale Di’ went on floors in Chandigarh on Monday.

It stars Gippy Grewal along with Jasmin Bhasin, Gurpreet Guggi and Prince Kanwaljeet Singh is produced by Gippy Grewal, Kumar Mangat Pathak, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Abhishek Pathak and Divay Dhamija.

Like the earlier two franchises, Ardaas Sarbat de Bhale di will also be a socially relevant family drama high on emotions while being entertaining.

Talking about the film, Gippy Grewal said, “‘Ardaas’ is very close to my heart as I became a director of the film. The audiences have given the franchise much love and I feel an added responsibility towards them, to give them a film that will entertain and touch a chord with them. It’s not a film for me, it’s an emotion and I am glad to partner with Panorama Studios for the film.”

Kumar Mangat Pathak, Chairman, Panorama Studios, said, “After ‘Carry On Jattiye’, this is our second association with Gippy Grewal. He is a fantastic actor, producer and director who is the flag bearer of good content and is helping put Punjabi cinema on a global map. We have had a wonderful experience working with him. ‘Ardaas 3’ being his directorial is all the more special.”

Presented under banners Panorama Studios and Humble Motion Pictures, the film will be shot in a start to finish schedule and will release later this year.

With two releases last year, Gippy Grewal is gearing up for an eventful year with ‘Warning 2’ slated to release on February 2 while, ‘Jatt Nuu Chudail’ and ‘Carry on Jattiye’ have already finished their shoot.

