Global greetings pour in as Maldives, Nepal extend wishes to India on 79th Independence Day

New Delhi [India], August 15 : Greetings and heartfelt wishes poured in on Friday from India's neighbouring nations on the occasion of its 79th Independence Day, with leaders from the Maldives and Nepal extending their congratulations and reaffirming strong bilateral ties with the country.

Former President of the Maldives, Ibrahim Mohamed Solih, took to the social media platform X to convey his wishes to the Indian leadership and its citizens, noting that India has been a "steadfast friend and neighbour" on which Maldivians can count.

"Warm greetings to H.E. President Droupadi Murmu @rashtrapatibhvn, H.E. PM @narendramodi, the Government, and our close friends - the people of India - on India's Independence Day. India has always been a steadfast friend and neighbour whom Maldivians can count on at all times. May our friendship grow from strength to strength," he stated.

https://x.com/ibusolih/status/1956173197193449835

Meanwhile, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nepal, Arzu Rana Deuba, also extended her greetings through a post on X, addressing External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and the people of India.

She emphasised the Himnalayan Country's deep values in the "longstanding and enduring partnership" with India, noting that India has been a "shining example of democracy" around the world.

"Extending my heartfelt congratulations to @DrSJaishankar and the people of India on the occasion of India's 79th Independence Day. Nepal deeply values its longstanding and enduring partnership with India. On this Independence Day, we wish the people of India continued prosperity, unity, and harmony. May India remain a shining example of democracy, inspiring countries around the world," she stated.

https://x.com/Arzuranadeuba/status/1956177250182946975

Earlier, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio reaffirmed the strength of the India-US relationship and their shared commitment to a free, open, and secure Indo-Pacific region, while extending his warm wishes to the people of India on the occasion of the 79th Independence Day.

The US Secretary of State, in a statement, highlighted the growing strategic partnership between the world's oldest and largest democracies and described the relationship between India and the US as "consequential and far-reaching," built on shared democratic values, mutual respect, and expanding cooperation across multiple sectors.

"On behalf of the United States, I extend our congratulations and warm wishes to the people of India as they celebrate their Independence Day on August 15," Rubio said in a statement released by the US Department of State on Thursday (local time).

"The historic relationship between the world's largest democracy and the world's oldest democracy is consequential and far-reaching. Our two countries are united by our shared vision for a more peaceful, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific region. Our partnership spans industries, promotes innovation, pushes the boundaries of critical and emerging technologies, and extends into space. Working together, the United States and India will rise to the modern challenges of today and ensure a brighter future for both our countries," the statement added.

This year, the celebrations carry the theme 'Naya Bharat', reflecting the government's vision of achieving 'Viksit Bharat' by 2047.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor