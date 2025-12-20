Google Alerts US Visa-Holding Employees About Overseas Travel Risks Amid Embassy Delays: Report

Alphabet-owned Google has cautioned a section of its workforce holding U.S. visas against travelling abroad, citing prolonged visa processing delays at American embassies. According to a Business Insider report dated December 19, 2025, the advisory was issued through an internal communication circulated within the company. The message reportedly urged employees who require visa stamping for re-entry into the United States to reconsider international trips for the time being. The guidance highlighted that extended processing timelines could create complications for staff attempting to return, potentially affecting both personal plans and professional commitments amid growing immigration backlogs.

The internal email was sent on December 18 by Google’s external legal partner, BAL Immigration Law, and specifically addressed employees dependent on visa stamps to re-enter the U.S. The counsel warned that visa appointment availability has significantly worsened, making overseas travel increasingly risky. With processing durations stretching longer than usual, staff were advised that leaving the country could result in unexpected delays abroad. The report noted that these issues could disrupt work schedules and residency status.

The memo further stated that several U.S. embassies and consulates are currently facing appointment backlogs that can extend up to a year. Such delays, the email cautioned, may lead to prolonged stays outside the United States for affected employees. The advisory underscored that even short trips could become uncertain due to unpredictable processing times. As a result, international travel was described as carrying a substantial risk, particularly for visa holders who must complete stamping formalities before returning to their jobs in the U.S., according to details cited in the report.

These developments come amid stricter immigration measures introduced by the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump. Earlier this month, the government announced enhanced scrutiny for H-1B visa applicants, including reviews of social media activity. The H-1B programme, heavily relied upon by technology firms to recruit skilled professionals from countries such as India and China, has faced increased attention. This year, a $100,000 fee was imposed on new applications. In September, Alphabet had similarly urged employees, especially H-1B holders, to avoid foreign travel and remain within the U.S.