Grammy 2022: Zelenskyy makes appeal for Ukraine support in video message at Grammy

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy make his presence in Grammy 2022 award through a video message, for asking people to support in Ukraine due to an ongoing war. “Our musicians wear body armor instead of tuxedos. They sing to the wounded in hospitals, even to those who can’t hear them,” he said. “But the music will break through anyway.”

However, Brooklyn-based Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has bagged her first-ever Grammy on Sunday. This win must be special for Pakistan as Arooj is the first Pakistani woman to receive the prestigious trophy.

Earlier in the show, Olivia Rodrigo and Silk Sonic took home awards for Best New Artist and Song of the Year. While Billie Eilish and BTS impressed the crowd with high energy performances.