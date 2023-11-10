Granddaughter of Hamas political bureau chief Haniyeh reportedly killed in Gaza

Tel Aviv, Nov 10 Roaa Hammam Ismail Haniyeh, a medical student at Gaza University and the granddaughter of the political bureau chief of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, has been reportedly killed in an IDF airstrike, according to Palestinian media reports.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF), however, has not issued any statement on this.

The Israel army has already announced that it has reached Gaza City and conducted raids at the office premises of Hamas leader YahyaSinwar’s brother Mohammed Sinwar, and seized a large cache of arms and ammunition, as well as pamphlets in support of Hamas.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor