"Grateful for everyone's support": PM Modi after UN adopts resolution, piloted by India

New Delhi [India], June 15 : Expressing happiness after the adoption of a resolution to establish a new 'Memorial Wall' for fallen Peacekeepers which India piloted by the United Nations General Assembly, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that he is grateful for everyone's support.

PM Modi tweeted, "Delighted that the Resolution to establish a new Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers, piloted by India, has been adopted in the UN General Assembly. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships. Grateful for everyone's support."

The passage of the resolution in the UNGA came days ahead of PM Modi's official state visit to the US and his participation in the International Yoga Day celebrations at the United Nations headquarters on June 21.

Meanwhile, India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador Ruchira Kamboj introduced the draft resolution titled 'Memorial wall for fallen United Nations peacekeepers' on Wednesday in the UN General Assembly Hall and it was adopted by consensus.

Thanking all the member states for supporting the resolution, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted, "Jaishankar India piloted the adoption of a Resolution in the UN General Assembly to establish a Memorial Wall for fallen Peacekeepers. The Resolution received a record 190 co-sponsorships, a testimony to faith in India's contributions and intent. Sincere thanks to all member states who co-sponsored the resolution!"

She pointed out that more than 1 million men and women from 125 countries have served in 71 peacekeeping missions worldwide. Even today, over 80,000 peacekeepers serve in various conflict zones, enduring harsh conditions and risking their lives to keep the peace, according to the statement released by the UN.

However, this has not been without its cost more than 4,200 peacekeepers have laid down their lives in the service of the blue flag, she said. These brave men and women who came from different parts of the world, practice different faiths and follow different cultures were united by the cause of peace, and their spirit of selfless sacrifice, professionalism and resolve.

"They made the supreme sacrifice in the pursuit of mandates that we as Member States requested them to carry out," she said, emphasizing that the memorial wall will be a constant reminder of the cost of Members' decisions.

By the resolution, which was adopted without a vote, the Assembly welcomed Member States' initiative to establish within three years of the text's adoption a memorial wall at United Nations Headquarters in New York honouring the memory of fallen peacekeepers.

"In deciding that its planning, construction, upkeep and maintenance will be funded entirely from voluntary contributions, the Assembly invited interested Member States to provide voluntary contributions to that end. It also decided to give prominence to the memorial wall by including it in the solemn ceremonies conducted on the International Day of United Nations Peacekeepers and other United Nations peacekeeping-related events," the statement read.

