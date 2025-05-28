"Great honour": Vishva Vidya Gurukulam founder Jonas Masetti expresses gratitude on being conferred with Padma Shri award

New Delhi [India], May 28 : Jonas Masetti, founder of Vishva Vidya Gurukulam in Brazil, expressed gratitude to the Indian government on being conferred the Padma Shri award.

Speaking to ANI, Jonas Masetti said that it is a "great honour" for him and stated that he used to work as a mechanical engineer with top companies in Brazil. Masetti stated that he felt "empty" and was looking for a "meaning of life".

The latter mentioned that he learned the Vedic culture and ended up in Swami Dayananda's ashram in Tamil Nadu. Masetti added that he had to go back to Brazil and spread the message of the Vedas.

"I was not expecting this. It's a great honour... Many people in Brazil are studying Vedanta, and this is an honour not just for me but for our family striving for this tradition... I used to work in the stock market. I'm a mechanical engineer. I used to work with the biggest companies in Brazil. But I felt empty and was looking for meaning in my life. Then I learned about the Vedic culture and ended up in Swami Dayananda's ashram in Tamil Nadu... I understood that I had to go back to the place I came from and spread the knowledge and message of the Vedas... There are so many teachers in India that a Westerner doesn't need to come here and teach their own culture. I see a lot of youngsters losing the opportunity to value their culture and being so enchanted by the Western way of thinking", he said.

President Droupadi Murmu on Tuesday presented Padma Awards to the recipients across a diverse range of disciplines and fields at the second Civil Investiture Ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan here.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar, Union Ministers Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Pralhad Joshi, Jitendra Singh, G Kishan Reddy and several other ministers and dignitaries were present on the occasion.

Padma Awardsone of the country's highest civilian Awardsare conferred in three categories: Padma Vibhushan, Padma Bhushan, and Padma Shri.

The Awards are given in various disciplines/activities art, social work, public affairs, science and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, civil service, etc.

Padma Vibhushan is awarded for exceptional and distinguished service; Padma Bhushan for distinguished service of high order, and Padma Shri for distinguished service in any field. The awards are announced on the occasion of Republic Day every year.

These awards are conferred by the President of India at ceremonial functions which are held at Rashtrapati Bhavan every year.

For the year 2025, the President approved the conferment of 139 Padma Awards, including a duo case (in a duo case, the Award is counted as one). The list comprises 7 Padma Vibhushan, 19 Padma Bhushan and 113 Padma Shri Awards. 23 of the awardees are women, and the list also includes 10 persons from the category of Foreigners/NRI/PIO/OCI, and 13 Posthumous awardees.

