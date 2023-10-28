Ground offensive in Gaza necessary to achieve war aims, says IDF chief

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 28 : Amid the ongoing war between Israel and Hamas, the Israel Defence Forces chief has said that the military is carrying out ground operations in the Gaza Strip at present which serve to achieve all the war's objectives, The Times of Israel reported.

With a video statement posted on the official handle of X earlier today, the IDF wrote, "A statement from LTG Herzi HaleviThe objectives of this war require a ground operation - the best soldiers are now operating in Gaza."

In the video posted, the IDF Chief of Staff Lt. Gen. Herzi Halevi said that Israel must carry out a major ground offensive in the Gaza Strip in order to defeat Hamas.

"Three weeks have passed since the start of the war. This war has stages, and today we moved into a new phase," Halevi said.

"Our forces are currently carrying out ground operations in the Gaza Strip... which serve to achieve all the war's objectives: dismantling Hamas, security at the borders, and uppermost efforts to return all the hostages back home," he added.

Halevi also underlined that the objectives of the war require ground entry.

He said, "The objectives of the war require ground entry. There are no achievements without risks, and there is no victory without prices being paid."

"In order to expose the enemy and destroy it, there is no other way but to enter its territory with great force," Halevi said.

Earlier today, Israel Defence Forces issued an advisory for Gaza residents, warning them to relocate south "immediately", saying that the window "to act" is closing as Israel continues to expand its operations in Gaza.

In a video posted on social media platform X, Rear Admiral Daniel Hagari, IDF Spokesman, has urged the residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south and added that moving back to northern Gaza will be possible once the intense hostilities end.

He said, "Attention. Citizens of Gaza, listen carefully. This is an urgent military advisory from the Israel Defense Forces. For your immediate safety, we urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to temporarily relocate south. Let me repeat. We urge all residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City to locate south immediately. This is a temporary measure. Moving back to northern Gaza will be possible once the intense hostilities end."

"Hamas puts your life in danger by placing weapons and forces within civilians in Gaza, including schools, mosques and hospitals," he warned the residents, as he spoke.

Hagari said that the impending IDF operation is set to neutralize these threats of Hamas with precision and intensity.

"The impending IDF operation is set to neutralize these threats of Hamas with precision and intensity. Humanity remains haunted by the massacre unleashed by Hamas on October 7. A massacre of innocent lives," he said, adding that Israeli men, women, children and babies were beheaded, raped and burnt alive.

"We won't forget that. And the kidnapping of over 200 Israelis. We will not forget," Hagari said.

"To the residents of northern Gaza and Gaza City, your window to act is closing. Move south. For your own safety, move south. This is not a mere precaution. It is an urgent plea for the safety of the civilians in Gaza," he further added.

The conflict in Gaza escalated after the October 7 attack by Hamas, where about 2,500 terrorists breached the border into Israel from the Gaza Strip, leading to casualties and the seizure of hostages.

Israel has characterised its Gaza offensive as targeting Hamas' infrastructure with the goal of eliminating the entire terror group while making efforts to minimize civilian casualties, The Times of Israel reported.

At least 7,326 Palestinians have been killed in Israeli attacks since October 7. More than 1,400 people were killed in the Hamas attack on Israel.

