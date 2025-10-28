Growing cracks in Xi's military control as CCP plenum exposes deep turmoil in PLA

Beijing [China], October 28 : The Chinese Communist Party (CCP) concluded its Fourth Plenum of the 20th Central Committee amid mounting concerns over instability within the People's Liberation Army (PLA).

A strikingly high number of top officials, particularly senior military leaders, were absent, fuelling speculation of an ongoing purge inside China's armed forces, as reported by The Epoch Times.

According to The Epoch Times, 168 of the 205 Central Committee members attended the session, meaning 36 were missing, alongside 24 alternate members, a total of 60 absentees, or nearly 18 per cent of the body. This marked the lowest attendance since Xi Jinping assumed power in 2012. Neil Thomas, a fellow at the Asia Society Policy Institute, dubbed it the "Purge Plenum," describing it as the most hollow CCP gathering of the post-Mao era.

What drew particular attention was the absence of 27 out of 42 PLA members, including 22 generals, a staggering 63 per cent absence rate. Among the missing were Navy Commander Hu Zhongming, Northern Theatre Commander Huang Ming, and Eastern Theatre Political Commissar Liu Qingsong. The disappearances follow a sweeping anti-corruption drive that has already toppled multiple senior officers from the Rocket Force, Strategic Support Force, and other key branches.

Since the CCP's 20th Congress in 2022, at least 14 generals have been purged, including former defence ministers Li Shangfu and Wei Fenghe.

The Plenum promoted Zhang Shengmin, head of the Central Military Commission's (CMC) Discipline Inspection Commission, as vice chairman, replacing He Weidong. Yet Zhang's promotion leaves another crucial watchdog position vacant, indicating that the reshuffle is still unfolding, as The Epoch Times reported.

Analysts stated that Xi's tightening grip on the PLA is backfiring, revealing fractures within his own circle. Insiders suggest a power struggle between Xi and CMC Vice Chairman Zhang Youxia, who leads a more technocratic faction. Kou Chien-wen of Taiwan's National Chengchi University told regional media that the ongoing investigations have stalled new appointments because "no one can be fully trusted," as reported by The Epoch Times.

