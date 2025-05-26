Guyana's PM emphasises peaceful coexistence and rule of law in meeting with all-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor

Berbice [Guyana], May 26 : Prime Minister of Guyana, Mark Anthony Phillips, reaffirmed the longstanding relationship between India and Guyana. With 40 per cent of Guyana's population of Indian origin, the Prime Minister highlighted the historical ties, which span over 150 years.

He also emphasised Guyana's stance against terrorism and advocated for the peaceful existence of all nations.

After meeting the all-party delegation led by Congress MP Shashi Tharoor, Prime Minister of Guyana Brig Mark Anthony Phillips told ANI, " There is a very good relationship between India and Guyana. 40% of the population of Guyana is of Indian origin. We have a relationship that is over 150 years old between India and Guyana. This visit symbolises the strength of the relationship between the two countries."

He further said, "Guyana condemns any act of terrorism. We feel that every nation and people have the right to exist peacefully in their own country. We believe in observance of the rule of law."

Phillips also emphasised the importance of people-to-people contact in strengthening bilateral ties and welcomed investments from India.

"We welcome investments from companies in India. The cooperation has grown over the years and it will continue to grow. What is important is people-to-people contact. We welcome the visit by Parliamentarians from India," he told ANI.

Meanwhile, the Vice President of Guyana, Bharrat Jagdeo, offered support to India in the fight against terrorism. The Vice President underscored the need to bring to justice the perpetrators of terrorist activities and also appreciated the visit of the Indian delegation to Guyana.

While speaking to ANI, Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo said, "It was an excellent visit. I assured the delegation that Guyana stands unequivocally with India. We are against terrorism and we believe that all those who perpetrate terrorist activities must be brought to justice. We are happy that the delegation came from India to Guyana".

The all-party delegation led by Shashi Tharoor met the Vice-President of Guyana after their arrival earlier on Sunday (local time). The all-party delegation comprises Shambhavi Chaudhary (Lok Janshakti Party), Sarfaraz Ahmed (Jharkhand Mukti Morcha), G M Harish Balayagi (Telugu Desam Party), Shashank Mani Tripathi, Tejaswi Surya, Bhubaneswar K Lata (all from BJP), Mallikarjun Devda (Shiv Sena) and Former Indian Ambassador to the US, Taranjit Singh Sandhu.

The members of the Indian community and the Indian diaspora in Guyana welcomed the all-party delegation with a resounding applause and enthusiasm. Hailing India's response against acts of terror perpetuated by Pakistan, the members of the Indian community expressed their heartfelt support.

The all-party delegation aims to brief international partners on India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and its broader fight against cross-border terrorism.

Operation Sindoor was launched on May 7 as a decisive military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack by Pak-sponsored terrorists in which 26 people were killed. Indian Armed Forces targeted terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir, leading to the death of over 100 terrorists affiliated with terror outfits like the Jaish-e-Mohammed, Lashkar-e-Taiba and Hizbul Mujahideen.

