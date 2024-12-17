Gwadar protest intensifies as All-Parties Alliance demands unrestricted border trade, basic rights

Gwadar [Pakistan], December 17 : The All-Parties Alliance in Pakistan's Gwadar has intensified its protest on Marine Drive, entering its second day of demonstration, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

Protesters voiced their strong opposition to restrictions on border trade, which they claim is the primary source of livelihood for the local population.

The demonstrators have strongly criticised the introduction of a token system at Kantani Hor, a key border trade hub, arguing that it has severely curtailed employment opportunities and increased unemployment in the region, The Balochistan Post reported.

They are demanding the immediate abolition of this token system and the restoration of unrestricted border trade.

Protesters also highlighted the widespread deprivation of basic facilities in Gwadar. Despite the city's pivotal role in the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), residents still lack access to essential services like electricity, clean drinking water, and other fundamental necessities. The protesters described this situation as a grave injustice to the local population, whose basic rights remain unmet, as reported by The Balochistan Post.

In addition to these issues, demonstrators condemned the actions of the Pakistan Coast Guard, accusing them of blocking local vehicles engaged in the oil trade at the Talaar checkpoint. Protesters claimed that these vehicles are often forced to remain idle on the main highway for weeks, severely disrupting their livelihoods.

Speakers at the protest expressed deep concern about the dire state of human rights and living conditions in Gwadar, stating that the local population is being driven into poverty and desperation. They warned that if the government continues to neglect the needs of Gwadar's residents, it could not only worsen their suffering but also undermine the future success of CPEC and its associated development projects, The Balochistan Post reported.

The protesters have vowed to continue their sit-in until their demands for basic needs such as electricity, water, employment, and the freedom to engage in border trade are addressed. They emphasized that resolving these issues is crucial for both the well-being of Gwadar's residents and the long-term success of regional development initiatives.

