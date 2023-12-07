Halle Berry 'bonded' with Angelina Jolie over their divorces

Los Angeles, Dec 7 Oscar-winning actress Halle Berry "bonded" with co-star Angelina Jolie over their "divorces and exes".

Berry will star alongside Jolie in her new film project 'Maude v Maude', and she has said that they actually spent some time together discussing their love lives.

The 57-year-old actress, who was previously married to David Justice, Eric Benet and Olivier Martinez, told Variety: "We’ve been talking a lot about divorces and exes. We bonded, let’s say that."

Despite this, Berry acknowledged that their friendship actually got off to a "rocky start".

The Hollywood actress - whose co-star has also been married three times - shared: "We had a rocky start and I think that is going to serve us well in our screen time together."

'Maude v Maude' marks Berry's first directorial project since 'Bruised', the 2020 MMA drama.

Halle has described making 'Bruised' as "hell" and she thinks it was a "miracle" that Netflix ever bought the movie, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

She added: "Because I was a woman, and a black woman, the treatment I received and the things I had to put up with were unconscionable. If I were a white man or even a black man, it would have been easier. It’s amazing I even made it and a miracle Netflix bought it."

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor