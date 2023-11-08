Hamas structural hierarchy crumbling: Israel Defense Minister

Tel Aviv, Nov 8 Israel Defense Minister Yoav Gallant has said that the Hamas hierarchy is crumbling and that the leaders of the outfit have been cut off from the lower levels of the group.

He said that the Hamas leader Yahiya Sinwar who was heading the Gaza operations is completely cut off from the rest of the leadership and lower level ranks.

Earlier, Yoav Gallant had publicly said that the IDF will capture Gaza and would eliminate Yahiya Sinwar at any cost. He has also said that Yahiya Sinwar is hiding in bunkers while the lower level commanders were getting killed in IDF invasion and added that all top military commanders of Israel army were in the field unlike Yahiya Sinwar who is in hiding.

IANS had earlier reported that Hamas political head Ismael Haniyeh is shifting to Iranian capital, Tehran in a private jet from Doha where he was staying with his family.

The IDF had earlier claimed that it had hit the home of Haniyeh in Gaza but the Hamas leader was not living there anymore.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor